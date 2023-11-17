Measures initiated by administration after Doda bus accident: High road barriers, mirrors on curves for road safety

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 16

A day after 39 passengers were killed and 17 others injured, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued several orders regarding road safety in mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar which have witnessed multiple road accidents over the years resulting in deaths of hundreds of people.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar rushed to Doda on Thursday morning from Jammu on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. It has been learnt that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office was directly overseeing the relief to the accident victims, which also forced the administration to issue slew of road safety measures for the region.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar also visited the accident site at Assar in Doda where a bus carrying 56 passengers from Kishtwar to Jammu crashed into the barriers on National Highway-244 and rolled down into a 300-feet gorge.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Sunil Gupta, DIG (Traffic) Jammu Sridhar Patil among other senior government officials from Transport Department and PWD.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the PWD executive engineer to identify and compile a list of black spots on the roads in the district. In a bid to enhance road safety, he also instructed officers concerned for raising the height of crash barriers along roads besides installation of signages and mirrors to improve visibility on sharp curves.

Instructions were also issued to post a competent doctor and paramedics at the Community Health Centre, Assar. He asked the authorities to station a critical care ambulance between Assar and Khellani for immediate rescue response and to minimise the loss of life.

Officials of Transport Department were asked to take strict action against the defaulters and habitual traffic rules violators, besides increasing the roadside checking of vehicles and drivers.

The Divisional Commissioner further asked for strengthening control rooms, inter-district coordination and health care infrastructure in the Doda and Kishtwar. He instructed to have updated and active blood donors group, disaster response teams, and local rescue volunteers.

The officer impressed upon the district authority to ensure proper training of Civil Defense volunteers, and general public for immediate rescue response when required. He emphasised upon immediate audit of the causes of accident and casualties by the designated officers drawn from civil, police, motor vehicle department and health department.

Directions have also been issued to appoint a nodal officer for coordination and to take care of the injured at Government Medical College (GMC), Doda. It was informed that 15 injured were admitted to GMC, Doda for treatment and all are stable. He directed the hospital administration for ensuring the best possible medical care and assistance for their speedy recovery.

Safety measures on cards

PWD officials asked to identify and compile a list of black spots on roads

Officers instructed to raise height of crash barriers, installation of signages and mirrors

Instructions issued to post a doctor and paramedics at the Community Health Centre, Assar

Dist authorities asked to station critical care ambulance between Assar and Khellani for immediate rescue response

Transport Dept officials asked to take strict action against the defaulters and habitual traffic rules violators

Divisional Commissioner ordered for strengthening control rooms, inter-district coordination and health care infrastructure

