Medical student from J&K dies by suicide in Udaipur, accuses faculty of harassment in note         

The college director held talks with the students and assured them of strict action against the faculty members involved
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 12:25 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
A medical student was found hanging in her hostel room in a private medical college in Udaipur, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Sweta Singh, a final-year BDS student from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly took her own life.

Her roommate allegedly discovered her hanging, following which hostel authorities and the police were alerted.

A suicide note was found in which Singh allegedly accused the faculty of mentally harassing students and not conducting exams on time, officials said.

After the incident, students carried out a protest march at the college and blocked a road outside, demanding action against the teachers mentioned in the note.

The college director held talks with the students and assured them of strict action against the faculty members involved.

"The matter is being investigated by the police, and they will take appropriate action based on their findings. The college management is also addressing the situation and will terminate the staff members involved," the director told reporters.

SHO Sukher Police Station Ravindra Charan stated the student's body was transferred to a mortuary, and a postmortem will be conducted after her family members arrive.

