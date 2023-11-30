Meet held to assess security scenario in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 29

Doda police have decided to keep a strict vigil on social media to avoid spread of rumours that could lead to communal tension in the sensitive district. In order to work in coordinated and synergized manner, a security and intelligence agencies meeting was held on Wednesday. The Subsidiary Multi Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting was chaired by Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom. The meeting was attended by officers from police Army, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and other sister intelligence agencies working in the district.

In the meeting, all the security forces and intelligence agencies shared their views, suggestions and assessment on the present security scenario of the district.

A threadbare discussion was held on the present security situation and other aspects related to security. Various suggestions, measures and strategies were taken to put in place a joint and effective mechanism for efficient monitoring and security surveillance on ground. These include effective area domination, surveillance on anti-social elements, social media monitoring and other measures so that mischievous persons and rumour mongers may not succeed to create any communal tension and peaceful atmosphere of the district may not get disturbed.

Doda SSP advised the officers to work in coordinated and synergised manner so that all the security agencies in the district are on same page to handle any kind of situation effectively on ground.

#Doda #Jammu #Social Media