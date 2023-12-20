Meeting for preservation of heritage sites held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 19

The Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other officials concerned to assess the progress made under the ‘Revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of heritage sites’ scheme in Jammu division.

During the meeting, he underscored the importance of closely monitoring the ongoing works to ensure their timely completion. Stressing on the significance of expeditious efforts, he directed Deputy Commissioners to actively oversee the ongoing works under the scheme.

The Commissioner delved into the details of the action plan formulated for the identification of additional heritage sites across the division.

He suggested incorporating temples, shrines and ancient religious structures in the list. Recognising the historical and cultural significance of these sites, this inclusion aims not only to safeguarding the rich heritage but also at promoting a holistic understanding of the region’s diverse cultural fabric.

He emphasised that such preservation initiatives would contribute significantly to tourism promotion in the division. “By showcasing and maintaining these religious and historical landmarks, Jammu can attract visitors seeking to explore its rich cultural heritage, thus fostering both preservation and economic development,” he said.

