Meeting held to allow permits for restricted areas in Leh

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve convened a meeting regarding Protected Area Permit Online Registration that was attended by officials and stakeholders from the tourism sector.

The meeting focused on streamlining the permit system and addressing key concerns related to restricted areas in Leh district.

One of the primary issues discussed was the implementation of eFRRO, which is online registration of foreigners. The portal will enable the government to update travel information sources of foreign visitors and track and manage tourist entries more efficiently, enhancing security and tourism management in the region.

Advertisement

During the meeting, stakeholders of travel sector expressed their concern for the duration of approval/ timeline for the online permit. They also expressed their concern on environmental and travel fee that was earlier charged during the issuance of permit.