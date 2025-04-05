DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Meeting held to allow permits for restricted areas in Leh

Meeting held to allow permits for restricted areas in Leh

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve convened a meeting regarding Protected Area Permit Online Registration that was attended by officials and stakeholders from the tourism sector. The meeting focused on streamlining the permit system and addressing key concerns related to restricted...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 06:19 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve convened a meeting regarding Protected Area Permit Online Registration that was attended by officials and stakeholders from the tourism sector.

The meeting focused on streamlining the permit system and addressing key concerns related to restricted areas in Leh district.

One of the primary issues discussed was the implementation of eFRRO, which is online registration of foreigners. The portal will enable the government to update travel information sources of foreign visitors and track and manage tourist entries more efficiently, enhancing security and tourism management in the region.

Advertisement

During the meeting, stakeholders of travel sector expressed their concern for the duration of approval/ timeline for the online permit. They also expressed their concern on environmental and travel fee that was earlier charged during the issuance of permit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper