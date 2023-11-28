Meeting held to assess security situation along Indo-Pak border

Jammu, November 27
Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Monday reviewed security scenario in border areas of the district at a meeting of the District Level Standing Committee on Security.
The meeting took in-depth review and discussed various critical issues of the areas along the Indo-Pakistan border.
Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar and the officers from the Army and paramilitary forces, who were also part of the meeting, presented detailed report on the security situation and deployments put in to thwart any attempt of mischief by the enemy.
The DM inquired in detail the security situation and the measures taken to prevent attempts of infiltration or ceasefire violation. He appreciated the role of the security forces in safeguarding the border and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region.
The DM highlighted the significance of development in border areas including better connectivity and basic facilities for the border people owing to the unique challenges they face due to their demography. He said that the government is committed to provide all the basic amenities and infrastructure to the border residents and improve their quality of life.
The officers were urged to maintain close coordination with the security agencies as well.
