Meeting on special summary revision of electoral roll

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 18

Dr Vasantahkumar Namasvayam, the roll observer for UT Ladakh, presided over a crucial meeting with stakeholders concerning the Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll for the upcoming electoral process in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The meeting, held at the DC Conference Hall in Leh saw active participation from key figures, including Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Sonam Chosjor, the Electoral Registration Officer, provided a comprehensive overview of the electoral landscape in UT Ladakh, presenting data from the Draft Roll published on October 27, 2023. The report indicated a total of approximately 1,78,293 electors in UT Ladakh, with Leh district alone accounting for 86,115 electors. Chosjor also highlighted the crucial role of 7 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and 298 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Leh.

To ensure an exhaustive electoral roll, special camps are scheduled for December 2-3. The deadline for submitting Forms 6, 7, and 8 is December 9.

Dr Namasvayam stressed the importance of including all eligible voters, especially those turning 18 on January 1, 2024.

He informed participants that the Election Commission of India allows the advance inclusion of individuals nearing the age of 18, with qualifying dates on April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2024. Public participation during this period was emphasised as crucial.

The Roll Observer noted that the Special Summary Revision is underway, with a focus on Leh in today’s session and tomorrow’s session scheduled for Kargil. Dr Namasvayam urged political parties to actively engage in mobilising voters, emphasising the goal of inclusivity.

He highlighted the ongoing SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) campaign in schools and colleges. Emphasising the importance of public involvement in the claims and objections period, Dr Namasvayam sought feedback and suggestions from all participants.

The meeting delved into the intricacies of ERONET (Electoral Roll Services Network) and the voter Helpline app, ensuring a robust and inclusive electoral process in Ladakh Union Territory.

Active participation from Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Deputy Director of NYK, Election Naib Tehsildar Leh, and district presidents of various political parties, including AAP, BJP, BSP, and INC, contributed to the fruitful discussion.

#Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar