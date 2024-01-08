Mehbooba: Centre engages with militants in Nagaland, treats J&K civilians as ultras

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 7

Continuing with her fiery statements, Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today accused the Centre of treating the civilians of Jammu and Kashmir as militants.

“In Nagaland, you are entering into an accord with the militants, and in J&K you are treating common people as militants, as was done in Topi Peer Bufliaz Poonch. Is this how you treat your own people?” she said, addressing people at the grave of her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on the latter’s death anniversary.

While paying tribute to Sayeed, Mehbooba said, “We gather not just to remember a great leader but to commit ourselves to the ideals he stood for — peace, reconciliation, and justice.”

She said Sayeed’s legacy lives on in the hearts of people. “It is our collective responsibility to carry forward the torch of his vision,” she said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Mehbooba Mufti has been very critical of the government and often takes on the government over its policies.

Asking party workers and supporters “not to lose hope in the face of challenges,” she said the importance of continuing “the struggle for dignified peace through the values and vision set forth by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.”

