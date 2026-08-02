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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba claims security lapse behind Kulgam terror attack

Mehbooba claims security lapse behind Kulgam terror attack

Said that ordinary locals feel ashamed and deeply saddened by such attacks

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. File
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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that the killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in a terror attack in Kulgam district on Friday was the result of a "security lapse", and called for an investigation into the incident.
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"I feel this cycle must stop. Despite the heavy security presence, which causes so much agony to the locals, such incidents happen. In my view, there was a lapse in security somewhere," Mehbooba told reporters here.

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She said the L-G administration, which looks after law and order in the Union territory of J&K, needs to look into how the attack took place despite the large presence of security personnel for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

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"There must be a proper investigation into the killings. Why are such incidents happening despite so much security due to the Yatra? The government needs to look into where the lapse happened. How could the militants come in despite the presence of the Army, CRPF and police, and shoot two unarmed people dead?" she asked.

Mehbooba said words were not enough to condemn the killings. "I am at a loss for words. These people come from far away to earn a living, to feed their family. They are human beings just like us. Why do people come from so far? Because perhaps there are no job opportunities back home and they find work here in Kashmir," Mehbooba said.

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The former chief minister also urged the L-G administration and security agencies that the incident should not become an "excuse" to "harass" innocent people.

"When a constable was martyred recently, thousands of people were rounded up after being branded as over-ground workers (OGWs). They were detained. Shopkeepers are being questioned in Anantnag and even an 80-year-old man was detained for a long time in the name of being an OGW.

"The Kulgam incident should not become another excuse for the security agencies and police to harass ordinary Kashmiris who have nothing to do with it," she said.

On July 22, J&K Police head constable Ashiq Hussain was shot dead by a lone terrorist in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag while he was on Amarnath Yatra duty.

Mehbooba also said that ordinary locals feel ashamed and deeply saddened by such attacks.

"Our children go to other states to study, while our shawl vendors travel across the country. They are the ones who face the brunt of such tension. We would never want something like this to happen," she said.

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