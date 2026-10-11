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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba, CM Omar slam Delhi restrictions, draw parallels with Art 370 crackdown

Mehbooba, CM Omar slam Delhi restrictions, draw parallels with Art 370 crackdown

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Srinagar, Updated At : 02:17 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. File
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday compared the restrictions imposed in parts of Delhi with the clampdown enforced across Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In a post on X, Mufti said, “Today’s Delhi is a chilling reminder of Kashmir after the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370.”

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“People were locked in their homes, the internet was shut down, and an entire region was placed under siege. The BJP then brazenly claimed that nobody had protested. Today, with Delhi under siege, trains halted and roads to Jantar Mantar sealed, they may repeat the same lie, claiming that nobody protested against Gyanesh Kumar,” she said.

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Accusing the authorities of suppressing dissent, Mufti added, “First crush the protest, then deny it ever happened. This is how enforced silence is passed off as consent.”

Delhi witnessed heightened security measures on Saturday, including road closures and restrictions aimed at preventing demonstrators from marching towards Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Mobile internet services were also suspended from Friday evening within a four-kilometre radius of the protest site.

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Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also criticised the restrictions, saying the “Kashmir model” had been exported to the national capital.

“Kashmir model has been exported to Delhi. Welcome to the New Delhi, modelled on the New Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti echoed similar concerns, alleging that protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were being prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar while others were allowed access.

“What started in Kashmir is now engulfing India,” she said, claiming that protests against the abrogation of Article 370 had routinely been curbed while BJP workers were allowed to hold public events.

“Right-wing goons being allowed to enter Jantar Mantar while CJP isn’t is very much what happens in Kashmir too. Protests against the abrogation of Article 370 are always scuttled while BJP workers are given carte blanche plus full protocol and bandobast to celebrate Jammu and Kashmir’s collective humiliation on August 5, 2019. What started in Kashmir is now engulfing India,” Iltija said on X.

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