Mehbooba holds meeting with PDP leaders in Jammu

Jammu: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met with party leaders here as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation at the grassroot level in Jammu region. The former chief minister is on a two-day visit to the city. “She held a meeting with leaders here and reviewed party activities. She discussed measures and programmes for strengthening party at the grass-root level in the region,” Additional General Secretary, PDP, Satpaul Singh Charak said. PTI

Rajouri police nab absconder after six years

Jammu: Police in Nowshera area of Rajouri nabbed an absconder who was wanted in a case but was evading arrest since 2018. The absconder has been identified as Mohinder Singh, a resident of Rajpur Bhata in Qila Darhal tehsil of Rajouri. Police team of Nowshera zeroed in the absconder on National Highway in the outskirts of Nowshera town. The accused was evading his arrest since long in a case under Section 376 of Ranbir Penal Code (now IPC) of Nowshera and a general warrant was issued against him by the court. After apprehension, the accused was further produced before the court. OC

Locals rescue swamp deer trapped in barbed wires

Jammu: A swamp deer that was found trapped in barbed wires near the India-Pakistan border in a village here was rescued by locals and handed over to the Wildlife Department, officials said on Tuesday. The deer probably strayed into the border area from the forest belt, they said. According to the officials, the deer was found trapped in barbed wires in Gole Pattan village near the India-Pakistan border on Monday evening. The villagers rescued the injured deer and handed it over to the Wildlife Department officials. The animal was later taken to a Jammu zoo, the officials said.

