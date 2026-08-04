Mehbooba holds national flag upside down during sit-in, authorities mull legal action

A controversy has erupted after People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was seen holding an inverted national flag during a protest here on Tuesday night.

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Mehbooba led party leaders and workers at a sit-in outside the PDP office here to protest against the Centre's removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special autonomous status through abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in August 2019.

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During the sit-in, the former chief minister held the national flag and the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the national flag was erroneously held upside down, officials said.

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The authorities are now mulling legal action against the PDP chief, they said.

An incorrect display of the national flag -- such as inverted colours, wrong proportions, or damaged fabric -- violates the Flag Code of India.

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According to the rules, the top band must always be saffron, the middle white with a 24-spoke navy blue Ashok Chakra, and the bottom green.