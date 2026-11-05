Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president unanimously

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has been unanimously re-elected as the party president, the party said on Thursday. According to the party, members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar voted in one voice in her favour.

The party said the proposal to re-elect Mehbooba Mufti was moved by former Minister and senior party leader Ab Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded the proposal.

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“All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature, reflecting a collective decision of the party's electoral college,” the party said.

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Members of the electoral college from Jammu participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election, it said. With this, Mehbooba Mufti continues as the president of the PDP, a position she has held since 2002, marking “another chapter in her long association with the leadership of the party,” the party said on Thursday.