Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president unanimously

Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president unanimously

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:21 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, along with her daughter and party leader Iltija Mufti, attends a rally marking the party's Foundation Day, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has been unanimously re-elected as the party president, the party said on Thursday. According to the party, members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar voted in one voice in her favour.

The party said the proposal to re-elect Mehbooba Mufti was moved by former Minister and senior party leader Ab Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded the proposal.

Advertisement

“All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature, reflecting a collective decision of the party's electoral college,” the party said.

Advertisement

Members of the electoral college from Jammu participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election, it said. With this, Mehbooba Mufti continues as the president of the PDP, a position she has held since 2002, marking “another chapter in her long association with the leadership of the party,” the party said on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts