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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba Mufti seeks immediate relief for Rajouri flood victims

Mehbooba Mufti seeks immediate relief for Rajouri flood victims

During her visit, PDP chief takes stock of the damage and interacts with affected families

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. FILE
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited several flood-hit areas of Rajouri district and demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation for families affected by the recent flashfloods and cloudburst.

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During her visit, Mufti took stock of the damage and interacted with affected families, who told her that many victims had yet to receive meaningful government assistance.

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She said residential houses, agricultural land and business establishments had suffered extensive damage, leaving families struggling to rebuild their homes, restore livelihoods and resume agricultural activities.

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Mufti also expressed anguish over the loss of lives caused by the cloudburst and flashfloods and said the government needed to treat the situation with the urgency it deserved.

“The government must immediately reach out to affected families with adequate relief and rehabilitation measures. Victims should not be left to fend for themselves during this difficult period,” she said.

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Talking to reporters, the PDP chief demanded immediate disbursement of relief and compensation to all those who had suffered losses.

She also appealed to the government to provide a government job to a member of the family of Abdul Ghani, a resident of Alal Mangota, whose body has reportedly not yet been recovered following the floods.

Mufti said the family deserved special consideration and immediate assistance given the loss it had suffered and the continuing uncertainty over Ghani’s whereabouts.

She demanded adequate compensation for all the worst-affected families in Rajouri, particularly those who had lost homes, agricultural land, businesses and other sources of livelihood.

The former Chief Minister also called for a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the floods and urged the government to ensure that relief reached every affected family without delay.

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