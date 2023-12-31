Mehbooba Mufti stopped from meeting kin of 3 Poonch victims

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 30

PDP president and ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti was reportedly not allowed by the police to meet the families of the three civilians who died allegedly in Army custody in Poonch. Accompanied by party workers from Rajouri and Poonch, Mufti embarked on a journey to Topi Peer village with the intent of extending her sympathies to the grieving families. However, her progress was halted at Dera Ki Gali, approximately 2.5 km from the village, by security forces, preventing her from reaching her destination.

In response to the obstruction, Mehbooba Mufti and her party workers staged a protest, raising slogans against the security forces.

“BJP president Ravinder Raina can come here, National Conference leaders can come, but they tell us that there is some threat here. I think the biggest threat here is these people. They don’t want us to meet those families…They are trying to hide something then,” remarked Mufti during the protest.

On December 21, four soldiers were killed and three others injured in an ambush on two Army vehicles by terrorists in Poonch’s Surankote area. Three civilians – Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) – were picked up by the Army for questioning later. They were found dead the next day.

The administration had last week announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of the three civilians and said it was committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the probe. (With PTI inputs)

#Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Poonch #Rajouri #Srinagar