DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba Mufti to pay final tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei after receiving invitation from Iran  

Mehbooba Mufti to pay final tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei after receiving invitation from Iran  

PDP chief says Iran invitation is a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'; funeral ceremonies in Tehran to begin on July 3

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:33 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. File photo.
Advertisement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti is set to travel to Iran to pay final tributes to the country’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after receiving an official invitation to attend his funeral.

Advertisement

Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has extended a formal invitation to Mehbooba to attend the solemn funeral ceremony as a distinguished guest of India.

Advertisement

“It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation (from Iran). I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader,” the PDP chief told PTI.

Advertisement

In the invitation letter, it was stated that Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, and in accordance with the national period of mourning and the protocols of the Islamic Republic, a state funeral ceremony would be held in Tehran from July 3 to 6.

“In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite your excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony.

Advertisement

“Your presence would serve as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilizations,” reads the letter addressed to Mehbooba.

According to the programme, the farewell to the leader will be held at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla Complex in Tehran on July 3, with commemoration the next day and funeral procession on July 6.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts