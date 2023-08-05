 Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed' : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people’, says PDP chief

Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, August 5

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed she and some senior leaders of her party were placed under house arrest, while several others were detained on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

“I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOI’s false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by their actions driven by paranoia,” she tweeted.

She said on one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to “celebrate” the abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar, whereas “brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people”.

“Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” the former chief minister said in another tweet.

The Centre revoked Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories—J-K and Ladakh—on August 5, 2019.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said after denying permission to the party for organising a peaceful programme on the fourth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, a “massive crackdown” was carried against the party leaders during the night.

A party spokesman alleged that former ministers Abdul Rehman Veeri, Nayeem Akhter and Asia Naqash, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nahi Lone Hanjura, general secretary (organisation) Mehboob Beg, and district president Budgam Mohammad Yasin Bhat were put under house arrest.

He said party chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari, youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, state secretary Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, additional spokesperson Abdul Rouf Bhat, district president Srinagar Abdul Qayoom Bhat and other party leaders and workers were detained in different police stations.

The spokesman also said that the roads leading to the PDP headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park were sealed and no staffer was allowed to enter the office.

The National Conference (NC) also said that its party headquarter Nawa-i-Subah was “sealed” and no one was allowed to go inside.

“True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to 5th Aug 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office,” it said in a social media post.

“These steps betray the nervousness of the administration & render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last 4 years,” it added.

The police, however, were tight-lipped about the alleged restrictions on NC and PDP leaders.

#Article 370 #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

2
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

3
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

4
Punjab

Pathankot land scam: Punjab Chief Secretary orders registration of FIR against retired DDPO

5
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

6
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

8
Nation

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

9
Delhi

'Overhyped’: Karnataka health minister says Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics left him ‘disappointed’

10
Punjab

Passport issuance delays due to Covid backlog, Central Government tells Punjab MPs

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Elgar Parishad case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira walk out of jail as court issues release order

Another accused, Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house a...

Mehbooba Mufti under ‘house arrest’; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

CBI quizzes Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over graft

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off