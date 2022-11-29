Mehbooba Mufti vacates Srinagar house

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 28

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Monday vacated her official residence in Srinagar and shifted to a private house on the outskirts of the city. Mufti has vacated her Fairview residence in the high-security Gupkar locality, which houses the residences of VIPs, and has moved into a private residence in Khimber locality, said PDP spokesperson Najam-Us-Saqib.

Last month, the J&K administration served an eviction notice to Mufti to vacate the Fairview residence where she had been living since 2005 when her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was the J&K CM. On October 15, Mufti and many other former legislators, including Nazir Gurezi, were served notices to vacate their government accommodations.

In 2020, the Central Government amended a state law which denied entitlement of government accommodations to former chief ministers and legislators.

The Fairview residence was formerly an interrogation centre, known as PAPA-2. Until 1989, it served as an official guest house but a year later, it was occupied by the Border Security Force, which named it PAPA-2. It continued to function as an interrogation centre until 1996.

In 2003, it was renovated and served as the residence of the then Finance Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig.

On Sunday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had been directed to vacate her Anantnag accommodation as well. Authorities had asked her and seven ex-legislators to vacate their accommodation at Khanabal in Anantnag.