Mehbooba Mufti writes to Amit Shah, seeks intervention to ‘rescue’ J-K’s cultural sector

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention to “rescue” J&K’s cultural sector and demanding dedicated funding for DD Kashir and Akashvani.

In her letter to Shah, Mufti said she wanted to “draw personal attention to a pressing issue vital to the cultural ecosystem of Jammu & Kashmir and the socio-economic well-being of its artistic community”.

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“Our artists, musicians, writers, theatre practitioners and filmmakers are far more than mere performers; they are the custodians of our heritage and vital cultural ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir. Through their craft, they safeguard our rich civilisational identity, promote national integration and serve as crucial bridges connecting J&K with the rest of India. To sustain this vital role, they require meaningful institutional support and sustained patronage,” Mufti said.

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The PDP chief sought Shah’s personal intervention on two key issues.

“First, dedicated funding for public broadcasters through the allocation of adequate, earmarked funds for local content production across Doordarshan and Akashvani Kendras in Jammu & Kashmir, with a specific focus on DD Kashir. Sustained financial backing is essential to regularly commission quality programming that showcases our rich local languages, music, folk traditions, literature, theatre and cinema,” she said.

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Mufti also called for targeted initiatives by the Ministry of Culture and other central cultural institutions, urging them to roll out specialised schemes and provide financial assistance to J&K’s creative community.

“This will ensure our artists have continuous avenues to create, perform and secure a dignified livelihood,” she said.

The PDP leader said strengthening cultural infrastructure and safeguarding the livelihoods of the creative community was not merely a cultural imperative but also “a strategic investment in national harmony, social cohesion, and the preservation of India’s pluralistic heritage”.

“I trust you will give this matter the urgent consideration it deserves, and I look forward to your positive intervention,” Mufti said.