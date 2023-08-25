Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter receives regular passport with 10 year validity

Srinagar, August 25
In a significant development, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, has been issued a regular passport with a validity of 10 years.
Iltija had approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with a fresh plea, seeking its intervention to extend her passport's validity and ensure unrestricted international travel. The High Court's involvement was sought after her initial application faced delays.
Kashmir’s regional passport officer personally handed over the regular passport, valid for a decade, to Iltija today, an official said.
This development comes as a relief to the 35-year-old, who had expressed her intention to pursue higher education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Iltija had initially been issued a passport specific to a particular country, with validity spanning from April 5, 2023, to April 4, 2025.
However, her aspiration to undertake further studies abroad necessitated a more globally acceptable passport, which she now possesses.
She had initially submitted an application for a new passport on June 8 last year, well in advance of her previous passport's expiration date on January 2. Her initial application, however, encountered obstacles from investigating agencies that led her to approach the high court in February for its intervention in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs
Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...
ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon
Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...
India denies Chinese claim that PM had sought meeting with Xi at BRICS summit
Modi and Xi indulge in diplomatic sparring
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m