Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter receives regular passport with 10 year validity

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 25

In a significant development, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, has been issued a regular passport with a validity of 10 years.

Iltija had approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with a fresh plea, seeking its intervention to extend her passport's validity and ensure unrestricted international travel. The High Court's involvement was sought after her initial application faced delays.

Kashmir’s regional passport officer personally handed over the regular passport, valid for a decade, to Iltija today, an official said.

This development comes as a relief to the 35-year-old, who had expressed her intention to pursue higher education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Iltija had initially been issued a passport specific to a particular country, with validity spanning from April 5, 2023, to April 4, 2025.

However, her aspiration to undertake further studies abroad necessitated a more globally acceptable passport, which she now possesses.

She had initially submitted an application for a new passport on June 8 last year, well in advance of her previous passport's expiration date on January 2. Her initial application, however, encountered obstacles from investigating agencies that led her to approach the high court in February for its intervention in the matter.

