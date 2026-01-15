Mehbooba slams mosque profiling in Kashmir, calls it religious interference

Political leaders in the Valley have continued to criticise the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s decision to launch a large-scale exercise seeking detailed information about mosques, their management committees and clerics.

On Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti termed the move an “interference in our religious affairs” and questioned why Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had remained silent on the issue.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Mufti said if religious places were to be profiled, the exercise should begin with other religions as well.

“Let them seek details about priests in temples, where Dalits are allowed, where Brahmins are allowed, and how much money is paid for entry into temples, because nothing like this exists in our mosques,” she said.

Mufti said the authorities already have records of the number of mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, the land on which they stand and other related details. “But now they want to profile maulvis and imams, take their photographs, Aadhaar cards and other personal details. This entire exercise is being carried out to intimidate Muslims and keep them away from their religion,” she alleged.

The former chief minister said there was fear among imams and mosque management committees. “A five-page proforma has been designed in such a way that it appears they are being treated like overground workers (OGWs). They are being asked for every detail — their photographs, mobile numbers, bank account details, how much money they receive and how the mosque is run — as if mosques are crime scenes and not places of worship,” she said.

Mufti questioned whether similar profiling was being carried out for temples, gurdwaras or churches, adding that such an exercise was not seen anywhere else in the country. She also expressed apprehension that the practice could eventually be extended to mosques across India.

She criticised the government for maintaining silence on the issue, saying, “The Chief Minister should have spoken about this. The government is not answering any questions.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Gani Lone also expressed “deep concern” over reports of profiling of mosques and religious scholars.

“The profiling of mosques and imams is a shocker to say the least and yet another example of punitive overstretch,” Lone said, asserting that such actions contradict the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

“India is a secular country. Collectively branding a religion as suspect is dangerous,” he added.