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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba takes up Kashmir livestock traders’ concerns with Punjab CM

Mehbooba takes up Kashmir livestock traders’ concerns with Punjab CM

Say they are facing excessive collections at checkpoints in Punjab

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. FILE
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she had spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding reports of Kashmir mutton dealers being stopped at Madhopur and the Shambhu border in Punjab.

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“Spoke with Punjab CM @BhagwantMann ji about Kashmir mutton dealers reportedly being stopped and harassed by contractors in the name of the Cattle Fair Act at Madhopur, Punjab, and the Shambhu border,” Mufti said in a post on X.

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She said Mann was “kind enough to assure me of prompt action”.

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The development comes a day after the Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association (KMDA) announced the suspension of fresh livestock imports into Jammu and Kashmir and advised the public to reconsider event schedules in the coming weeks.

KMDA general secretary Mehraj-ud-Din alleged that livestock transporters were facing harassment and excessive collections at checkpoints in Punjab, causing significant losses to traders.

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He claimed that transporters were being forced to pay between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 per vehicle and that livestock carriers were being detained for several hours at various checkpoints.

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