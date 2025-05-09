Mehbooba urges India, Pak to exercise restraint

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose dialogue to end hostilities.

Taking to X, Mufti said the devastating attack in Pahalgam has “pushed India-Pakistan relations dangerously close to the edge of catastrophe.”

“The tragic loss of innocent lives including women and children on both sides is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of conflict. With every passing moment of escalation, more lives hang in the balance.

“It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution only more suffering,” she said.

She urged the leadership of both India and Pakistan to choose peaceful coexistence.

“I especially appeal to the Prime Minister of India to choose dialogue to end hostilities. Now, more than ever peaceful co-existence and engagement must serve as our only instrument.

“Only through sincere and sustained efforts can we deescalate tensions and begin the hard work of restoring peace,” she added.