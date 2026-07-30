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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mehbooba urges special transport plan for Kashmir’s fruit growers

Mehbooba urges special transport plan for Kashmir’s fruit growers

Said repeated disruptions on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway obstruct timely transportation of horticultural produce to markets across the country

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Traffic often remains suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslides, shooting stones and road erosion. PTI
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The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the growing distress among Kashmir’s fruit-growing community, saying repeated disruptions on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslides and adverse weather are obstructing the timely transportation of horticultural produce to markets across the country.

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In a statement, the party said the prevailing situation demands an extraordinary administrative response.

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“Apples and other perishable produce cannot remain stranded for days without affecting their quality, market competitiveness and growers’ earnings. The burden of a natural disaster should not be compounded by the absence of a specialised transport strategy for one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most vital economic sectors,” the party said.

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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said every harvesting season represents a year of patience, investment and hope for orchardists.

“Today, many growers are anxiously watching truckloads of their produce remain stranded because the Valley’s road connectivity has been severely affected. The administration must recognise that this is not merely a traffic management issue but an economic emergency,” she said.

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She urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure that horticultural produce reaches markets without further delay and to actively explore all safe alternative routes, including allowing suitable commercial vehicles to ply on the Mughal Road.

The PDP said Kashmir’s horticulture industry supports the livelihoods of lakhs of people, including orchard owners, labourers, transporters, commission agents and packaging workers.

“Any prolonged disruption in the supply chain sends financial shockwaves across the rural economy, particularly during the peak marketing season,” the statement said.

The party also urged the administration to establish a dedicated mechanism for the evacuation of horticultural produce by involving traffic authorities, the civil administration and transport agencies so that consignments carrying perishable fruit receive planned and uninterrupted passage whenever road conditions permit.

The PDP maintained that disaster management should extend beyond restoring road connectivity and include measures to protect the livelihoods of those immediately affected by such disruptions.

Calling for urgent intervention, the party said growers should not be forced to suffer avoidable losses arising from circumstances beyond their control.

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