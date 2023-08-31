Mehbooba’s daughter is her media adviser

PTI

Srinagar, August 30

Iltija Mufti was on Wednesday appointed media adviser to PDP president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti, a senior party leader said. The decision to appoint 35-year-old Iltija Mufti, who takes a plunge into politics with this move, as media advisor to the J&K’s former CM was taken by the party high command, the leader said.

Iltija Mufti has been in charge of Mehbooba Mufti’s social media handles since 2019, when J&K’s mainstream leaders, including her mother, were under arrest as the Centre abrogated Article 370.

