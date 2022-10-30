Member of terror outfit settled in Europe coordinates dropping of weapons from Pakistan drone, two arrested

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 30

Jammu and Kashmir police have exposed a bid by a member of a banned terror organization settled in Europe to push in weapons into the Union Territory through a drone from Pakistani side.

The member of the outfit has been identified as Balvinder, a resident of Jammu who is now settled in Europe. The police have arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) identified as Chander Bose a resident of Doda district and Shamsher Singh resident of Jammu.

Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullets were dropped through a drone on the intervening night of October 27 and 28 on Indian side of the border in RS Pura of Jammu that have been recovered.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that on the intervening 27th and 28th October a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in Baspur Bangla RS Pura. “Since the area is close to the fence, the information was shared with all police stations and a dedicated officer led team to ascertain if a dropping was made. Technical surveillance unit was also put on the job” informed the ADGP.

All the vehicles which had crossed the police checkpoints around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the area were thoroughly checked.

“On the basis of analysis, the police team of RS Pura picked up a few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in the border belt particularly during the time when the drone movement was reported. During rounding up the suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects namely Chander Bose. On his questioning he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border on that particular time and date” the ADGP informed.

Bose admitted that he had visited the particular area to receive consignment of weapons dropped by drone. He further disclosed that he was working at the behest of a person namely Shamsher Singh resident of Camp Gole Gujral Jammu.

Both the accused were in touch with Balvinder who is now settled in Europe. “All the arrested persons and Balvinder are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan” the ADGP informed. Police have however not disclosed the name of the terror outfit behind the dropping saying the case is under investigation.

An FIR has been lodged under section 13, 16, 18 ULAP at RS Pura. This is the 4th catch of drone consignment by Jammu police this year.

