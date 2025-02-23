Members of J-K Handicapped Association detained after their protest march against govt         

The police on Sunday detained several members of the Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) after they took out a protest march here against the government's "failure" to improve the lives of the disabled, officials said.

Dozens of members of the JKHA assembled near the Press Enclave here, holding banners and raising slogans, and called for an immediate government action for the welfare of the disabled community in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The protesters alleged successive governments had failed to improve the lives of the community.

They demanded the launch of a special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, and enhancement in the monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

They also demanded low-interest loans covered in subsidy and vertical reservation in jobs.

The demands also included four per cent reservation in MGNREGA work as well as in Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The protesters also demanded setting up of an advisory board for their socio-economic development, and opening of separate counters for them in government offices and banks.

They tried to take out the march on the main road outside the Press Enclave, but were stopped by the police and several of them were detained, the officials said.

They were later released, the officials added.