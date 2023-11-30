Mercury plummets in Kashmir; snow likely in higher reaches

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 29

Minimum temperatures plummeted across Kashmir on Wednesday, with most areas settling above the freezing point. Light to moderate snowfall is likely in higher reaches of the Valley, according to authorities.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam emerged as the only weather stations recording sub-zero minimum temperatures overnight. Gulmarg, situated in north Kashmir, experienced a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district (minus 1.5 degrees Celsius).

Srinagar, the region’s capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius, marking a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, also saw the mercury settling at a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Additional temperature readings included Kokernag town registering a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara town in north Kashmir logging 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological officials indicated that Jammu and Kashmir was currently influenced by a western disturbance, likely to bring light to moderate rain or snow to the middle and higher reaches of the union territory.

Presently, the weather is generally cloudy across most places in Jammu and Kashmir, and this trend is expected to persist with the likelihood of light rain or snow in many areas toward the evening, as per meteorological forecasts.

Officials highlighted the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at widespread locations, with potential thunderstorms or lightning in a few areas during the night and on Thursday. While snowfall in the plains is considered unlikely, any accumulation is likely to be minimal.

Looking ahead, officials forecast a significant improvement in the minimum temperature until December 1, projecting a subsequent decrease by two to four degrees thereafter. The region prepares for the onset of winter with cautious anticipation of weather variations in the coming days.

Western disturbance

