Merely 5% of silver offerings at Vaishno Devi found to be pure

Significant impurity has reportedly been detected in the silver offerings made by millions of pilgrims at the Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that only five to six per cent of genuine silver was found in nearly 20 tonnes of the metal accumulated as offerings at the shrine. The impurities reportedly include other metals and cadmium, a substance banned for use in consumer goods.

Advertisement

Had the silver been pure, it could have fetched nearly Rs 500 crore for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at prevailing market rates. All ornament offerings are collected and stored in the shrine’s treasury.

Advertisement

The Shrine Board has introduced gold and silver coins of assured purity. These coins bear an impression of the holy ‘Pindies’ and are made from gold or silver donated by pilgrims. They are available at counters outside the holy cave and at banks near the shrine complex.

Reports suggest that pilgrims often purchase silver ornaments from various parts of the country for donation, which may already contain mixed metals without their knowledge.

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, did not respond to calls or messages. An official, however, stated that impurities in donated gold and silver are not a new issue. Offerings are sorted into yellow and white metal categories before being sent for melting, as their purity remains uncertain.

Donations at the shrine have risen significantly over the past four to five years. Along with large monetary contributions, the shrine received over 120 kg of gold between 2020 and 2025, and nearly 15,000 kg of silver during the same period.