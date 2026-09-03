Ministry of Home Affairs calls Ladakh leaders for fresh meeting in Delhi

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a fresh meeting of its sub-committee with Ladakh leaders in New Delhi on September 9, as part of the ongoing dialogue on their demands for constitutional safeguards and greater democratic representation in the Union Territory. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Thursday confirmed that the MHA had scheduled the meeting for September 9.

“This is part of the ongoing dialogue for deepening democratic processes in Ladakh,” he said. The last sub-committee-level meeting between MHA officials and representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) was held in May this year.

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Following the May meeting, LAB and KDA leaders had said an understanding had been reached on providing constitutional safeguards to Ladakh. Several meetings between the Ladakh leadership and MHA officials were subsequently held as part of the process.

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LAB convener Gelek Phunchok told The Tribune that the Ladakh leadership was “positively looking forward” to the September 9 meeting in New Delhi. “Our primary focus remains the two pending demands and ensuring that the draft proposal reflecting the decisions agreed upon by the Ladakh leadership in May is finalised and taken forward without further delay,” he said.

Phunchok said the Ladakh leadership expected the MHA to finalise the draft proposal and place it in the public domain at the earliest, allowing the KDA and LAB to deliberate on it and take an informed decision.

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“We further expect the two pending demands to be addressed in a clear and time-bound manner, with the finalised proposal being brought forward and tabled, at the latest, during the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament,” he said.

He said the Ladakh leadership also maintained a “firm and unequivocal” position on the unconditional withdrawal of all cases related to the September 24, 2025 incident. “This is in accordance with what was recorded in the Minutes of the Fifth Meeting of the Sub-Committee of the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh held on 22 May 2026, and mutually signed by representatives of the MHA, LAB and KDA on 3 July 2026,” Phunchok said. “There should be no selective or phased withdrawal; our demand is for the unconditional withdrawal of all such cases,” he said.

Phunchok said the Ladakh leadership remained committed to pursuing its demands through democratic and peaceful means. “We remain committed to pursuing these issues through democratic and peaceful means and expect the commitments made to the people of Ladakh to be honoured in letter and spirit and translated into concrete outcomes,” he said.

The September 9 meeting comes amid a series of decisions announced by the Union government and the Ladakh administration concerning the Union Territory. The forthcoming talks are expected to take forward discussions on the pending demands.