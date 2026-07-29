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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / MHA clears ad-hoc promotions to group 'B' gazetted posts in Ladakh

MHA clears ad-hoc promotions to group 'B' gazetted posts in Ladakh

Decision to provide immediate relief to officials awaiting promotion and also to various departments facing shortages of Gazetted officers

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed its approval for filling vacant Group 'B' Gazetted Administrative Service posts through "ad-hoc promotions", as an interim measure, a move that would address the shortage of Gazetted officers in Ladakh, an official said on Tuesday.
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Quoting the MHA's communication dated July 27, the spokesperson said the ministry had conveyed that, while necessary steps are being taken to evolve a long-term solution to address the shortage of officers, the Union Territory Administration may, as an interim measure, fill the available vacancies under the promotion quota through ad-hoc promotions until a regular promotion mechanism is put in place.

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The spokesperson said the MHA's decision follows the intervention of the Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had taken up the matter with the ministry, highlighting the acute shortage of officers in Group 'B' Gazetted Administrative Service posts.

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He had highlighted that regular promotions to these posts have remained pending as the relevant Recruitment Rules are yet to be notified, resulting in a shortage of Gazetted officers and affecting administrative functioning across various departments, the spokesperson said.

He said the decision would provide immediate relief to officials awaiting promotion and also to various departments facing shortages of Gazetted officers, ensuring continuity in governance, faster decision-making and improved public service delivery across the Union Territory.

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Welcoming the decision, the Lt Governor said it would strengthen governance in Ladakh while addressing the genuine aspirations of the officials awaiting promotion.

"It will help overcome the shortage of Gazetted officers, improve administrative efficiency and ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services. I have directed the Chief Secretary to start the promotion process immediately," Saxena said.

The ministry has further advised that such ad-hoc promotions shall be made strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Department of Personnel and Training's Office Memorandum dated April 3, 2013, along with subsequent amendments and other instructions issued from time to time, subject to fulfilment of all prescribed conditions, the spokesperson said.

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