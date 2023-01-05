MHA declares J&K-born Aijaz ‘individual terrorist’

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

A Kashmir-born dreaded terrorist, who has contacts with al-Qaeda and other global terrorist groups and has been engaged in restarting the Islamic State (IS) in India, was on Wednesday declared as an “individual terrorist” by the government. Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, currently based in Afghanistan, is one of the chief recruiters of the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

He has been designated as the “individual terrorist” under the UAPA, 1967, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared through a notification.

Ahanger, who was born in Srinagar in 1974, has been a wanted terrorist in J&K for more than two decades. He has started planning terror-related strategies in J&K by building coordination channels between various terrorists groups. Ahanger is the 49th such individual to be designated as terrorist, the notification said.

#kashmir