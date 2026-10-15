MHA, Ladakh groups to resume talks on long-pending demands in Leh

The next round of talks between Ladakh leaders and officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be held in Leh on Thursday, with representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) hoping for concrete progress on the region’s long-pending demands.

The meeting follows discussions held in New Delhi on September 9, which LAB and KDA had described as a “non-starter”, citing a lack of substantive movement on key issues concerning Ladakh.

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LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok told The Tribune on Wednesday that representatives of both organisations would participate in the meeting and looked forward to detailed deliberations at the Sub-Committee level.

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“During the meeting on September 9, the MHA had assured both bodies that a follow-up meeting would be held. We now look forward to meaningful discussions and tangible progress on Ladakh’s long-pending demands,” he said.

Phunchok said LAB and KDA expected the Centre to present a detailed draft framework for tailored constitutional safeguards for Ladakh under Article 371(K), along with a Union Territory-level Legislative Assembly vested with adequate legislative powers.

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“The proposals must adequately reflect Ladakh’s unique circumstances and aspirations, while ensuring lasting constitutional protection and meaningful democratic representation for its people,” he said.

He added that Supreme Court advocate Vikram Hegde, legal adviser to both LAB and KDA, would also attend the meeting.

“His participation will facilitate a detailed examination of the constitutional and legal dimensions of the proposed safeguards and help place the legal perspectives of LAB and KDA before the Ministry,” Phunchok said.

Following the September 9 talks, the two bodies had voiced disappointment that the Centre had not placed any draft proposal before them, particularly as it was the first round of discussions after a gap of nearly four months. The previous meeting between the Centre and Ladakh leaders had been held on May 22.

During the May meeting, the Centre and Ladakh groups had reached an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.

After criticism of the September talks by Ladakh leaders, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had urged the region’s leadership to maintain optimism and reassure the people that progress was being made on issues of critical importance to the Union Territory.