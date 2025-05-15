DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / MHA to meet Ladakh leaders on May 27 for talks on statehood, Sixth Schedule

MHA to meet Ladakh leaders on May 27 for talks on statehood, Sixth Schedule

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The KDA and the LAB have held a series of protests and sit-ins in Ladakh, Jammu and Delhi to press the Centre to fulfil their demands. FILE
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled a meeting with Ladakh leaders on May 27 to discuss their long-standing demands for statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory, ending a hiatus of over four months in discussions.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two organisations spearheading the dialogue with the Central government, are advocating for four key issues. These include, in addition to statehood and Sixth Schedule status, the establishment of a separate Public Service Commission (PSC) for Ladakh and an increase in Lok Sabha representation from one to two seats.

Sources indicate that the meeting with KDA and LAB representatives will likely be chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. While members of both Ladakh organisations have received invitations, reports suggest they had sought a two-day meeting to facilitate a comprehensive resolution of all their demands. The LAB and KDA are expected to convene shortly to decide whether to attend the scheduled meeting.

The four demands put forth by the leaders have garnered significant support from the local population of the Union Territory, evidenced by peaceful protests and rallies held across various cities. For nearly three years, Ladakh residents have been consistently demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood, asserting that these are crucial for safeguarding the region’s unique culture and fragile environment, a protection they believe can only be effectively granted by the Central government.

