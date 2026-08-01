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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh killed, another hurt in J&K terror attack

Migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh killed, another hurt in J&K terror attack

This is the second militant attack in Kashmir this month

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard as they keep a vigil at a barricaded road after suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. PTI
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A non-local migrant worker was killed and another injured after suspected militants opened fire in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

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Police sources said the two workers were attacked in the Kellam area of Kulgam. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24) and the injured labourer as Bopinder (28). Both hailed from Chhattisgarh.

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“One of them died, while the other is undergoing surgery,” a senior police officer said.

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Sources said the militants opened indiscriminate fire at the workers employed at a brick kiln, leaving both critically injured. Officials said the injured labourer was initially shifted to the Government Medical College in Anantnag and was later referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment. This is the second militant attack in Kashmir this month.

Last week, a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was killed in a militant strike in neighbouring Anantnag while on security duty for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

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The attack was the first since last year’s militant strike in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

Following Friday’s attack, officials said the area had been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to trace the attackers.

The fresh attack has raised security concerns, particularly as the Amarnath Yatra is underway and a large number of security personnel are deployed across south Kashmir for the pilgrimage.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior security officials following the “brutal terrorist attack” in Kulgam.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists,” Sinha said.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families,” he added.

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