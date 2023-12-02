Mild earthquake hits Ladakh, no report of damage

Leh, December 2
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.
However, there was no report of any damage, they added.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 8.25 am. Its depth was 10 kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees.
Police said there was no information about any damage from anywhere in the Union Territory.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...
How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra
The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...