Militant associate arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, May 28

A militant associate was arrested with arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Security forces on Friday established a routine mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Authoora Bala bridge in north Kashmir's Baramulla. During the checking, the joint party intercepted a man whose movement raised suspicion, a police official said.

He said the man tried to flee on noticing the naka party. However, he was apprehended by the alert joint party.

The militant associate was identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, he added.

During a search, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a magazine and five rounds were recovered from Khan's possession, the official said.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he had obtained the arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas, he said.

A case had been registered, the official said.