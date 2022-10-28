Militant gunned down in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, October 27

An unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After the area was cordoned, the terrorist hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation from security men.

A police official said, “The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Asthan Marg area of Kulgam in which one terrorist was killed.”

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained. The search operation in the area is still in progress, the official added. — Agencies