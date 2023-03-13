Militant hideout unearthed in Kupwara, weapons seized

Srinagar, March 12

A militant hideout was unearthed and arms and ammunition were recovered in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday. A search was conducted by the police in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara in the North Kashmir district on Saturday, a police official said.

During the search of the area, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation initiated, he added.

Meanwhile, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka said J&K had been witnessing a change and there had been an atmosphere of peace in the Valley. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at Bakshi Stadium here.

Deka, who is also the chairman of the All India Police Sports Control Board, said. about 1,600 players from across the country were participating in the event.

“This will be an opportunity for these players to interact with J&K Police personnel and the people of Kashmir, get to know about the situation here and spread the message of peace and love all over the country. Sports is a tool to strengthen team spirit, the biggest example of which is this football tournament,” he said.

DGP Dilbag Singh, who was also present, said attempts were being made round the clock to wipe out the remnants of terror in the UT and the “enemy” was finding it hard to digest the prevailing peace.

Asked about the targeted killings, especially of minorities, in the Valley, Singh said while some incidents were taking place, violence had largely come down.

The police chief also expressed happiness that youngsters who used to “play with grenades” were taking part in sporting activities. Singh, however, asserted that violence in Jammu and Kashmir had not totally ended. “We have to remain cautious and alert. While we are moving forward on the path of peace, the enemy is finding it hard. The path of peace is getting stronger but our enemies cannot digest it. Our youth have to remain cautious and not fall prey to Pakistan’s lust for violence and think about their families, society and its development,” Singh said. — PTI

Grenades among arms, ammo seized

During a search in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara, the police found an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters.