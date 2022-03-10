Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, March 10

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Naina Batpora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra were being ascertained.