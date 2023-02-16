Militant killed in failed infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, February 16
A militant was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator," police said in a tweet.
It said a search operation was going on in the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...