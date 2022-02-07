Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 7

A militant has been killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in Kashmir on Monday.

The gunfight erupted at Nambal village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district when joint teams of security forces launched a cordon and a search operation following an input about militant presence.

“A militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Pulwama,” a police official said.

He said as the joint team approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them triggering an encounter.