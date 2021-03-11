Militant killed in overnight encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, May 30

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The encounter started at Gundipora on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation to track militants.

A militant was shot dead on Monday morning, police said.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces.

The constable was killed in Pulwama on May 13.