Militant’s aide apprehended in Pulwama; arms, explosives seized

Security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have apprehended a militant associate and recovered arms and explosives, officials said on Saturday.

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According to a statement issued by Pulwama Police, the arrest was made during a meticulously planned joint operation conducted with the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the CRPF’s 183 Battalion, dealing a significant blow to militant networks in the area.

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The operation was carried out in Qasbayar, where the suspect, identified as Mohd Umar Malik, a resident of Kachipora, was apprehended.

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Officials said that incriminating material, including a pistol, a magazine, two live rounds and two hand grenades, was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Rajpora, and further investigation is underway.