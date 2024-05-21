Militant’s brother urges him to give up arms after voting

PTI

Baramulla, May 20

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant’s brother appealed to him to surrender in the interest of peace after he cast his vote here in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Rouf Ahmad Lone is the brother of Umar Lone, an active LeT militant, who is wanted in several militancy-related cases.

“Voting is my right, so I cast my vote. I appeal to everybody to cast their vote as developmental works will take place after that. Come to the polling booths and don’t waste your vote,” Lone said.

Rouf raised a finger smeared with the indelible ink and appealed to his brother to give up arms and return to his family.

“I appeal to my brother Umar to surrender (before security forces). If he does so, it will be much better, he will return to his mother and family,” Lone said.

