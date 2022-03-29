Militants hurl grenade at security men in Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Monday lobbed a grenade at a security forces' camp in Shopian district. There was no damage, officials said here. The attack at the police’s special operations group (SOG) at Imam Sahib occurred at around 7.30 pm. There was no damage as it exploded near the camp. Terrorists have intensified their attacks in the past couple of days. PTI
Baby found abandoned on Amarnath Express train
Jammu: A two-month-old girl was found abandoned on ‘Amarnath Express' which had reached here from Guwahati, an official of child help desk at the Jammu railway station said on Monday. Efforts are on to trace her parents. The baby was handed over to Child Welfare Committee after her rescue on Saturday, said Sugam Anubhav, coordinator, child help desk of Childline India foundation. The baby is in good health.
