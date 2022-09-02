Militants open fire at non-local labourer in Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar, September 2
Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.
Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to a hospital, the official said.
The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.
