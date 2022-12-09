Militants sheltered, police attach house in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 8
The police have attached a house for allegedly harbouring militants in the Khrew area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
On August 19, 2021, the police in Awantipora received information regarding the presence of a group of militants in the house of Ghulam Ahmad Najar of Danak Mohalla, Khrew, conspiring to carry out militant activities in the area,” a police spokesperson stated.
The police launched a search operation in the area along with the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 185 Battalion. The militants — Musaib Mushtaq Bhat and Muzamil Ahmad Rather of Pulwama — opened fire at the security personnel, triggering an encounter. They were gunned down.
During the course of investigation, the involvement of Nizam-ud-Din Najar, son of house owner Ghulam Ahmad Najar, surfaced in harbouring and providing logistic support to the militants, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM