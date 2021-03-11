Hours after non-local bank manager shot in Kulgam, migrant labourer killed by militants in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, June 2
A non-local labourer was killed and another injured as militants opened fire at them in Budgam on Thursday evening.
The attack came hours after a bank manager hailing from Rajasthan was shot dead on his office premises in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Militants fired at two migrant labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said.
They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack.
Dilkush hailed from Bihar, while Guri belonged to Punjab.
While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.
Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm, they said. With PTI inputs
