Mines explode after forest fire along LoC

Jammu: Several mines exploded due to a forest fire along the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday. Besides, blaze erupted in the forest areas of Samba and Jammu districts, officials said. In Samba, the fire started in the Purmandal area and soon spread to nearby villages, threatening several houses. The villagers alerted the administration, prompting them to send fire tenders and the blaze was doused after effort of several hours, the officials said.
